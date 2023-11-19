JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and robbing another man at gunpoint.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the area of Whitten Road on Saturday, November 18 after receiving a call about a carjacking. However, they were unable to locate the victim.

They received a second call, and the victim was located in the area of Fairhill Drive in Jackson.

Brown said the victim told officers that he was assaulted, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint. His Nissan Maxima was taken by the suspect.

Officers searched the area and located the vehicle parked at home on Alyce Drive. Brown said Keonta Spann exited the rear of the home and fled through a wooded area.

Spann was arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.