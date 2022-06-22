PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a Jackson man in connection to an armed robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Investigators said the robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Wendy’s on South Pearson Road.

Officers were told a masked man, armed with a handgun, robbed the business and stole money from the safe. The suspect ran away from the scene.

During the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Deseonte Raysheun McBride, 27. He was later arrested and charged with armed robbery.

McBride was taken to the Rankin County Detention Center to await his initial court appearance.