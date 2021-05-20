Jackson man charged in bankruptcy fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraud.

Jon Darrell Seawright, 49, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball on Thursday for an initial appearance and arraignment on the indictment.

According to the indictment, Seawright signed and emailed to an insurance agent a completed Insurance Proposal. It further alleges that the fraud consisted of deceiving the insurers and financers into committing to the insurance policies.

Seawright is charged with one count of bankruptcy filing in furtherance of a fraud. The case is currently scheduled to go to trial on June 28, 2021 before United States District Judge Henry T. Wingate in Jackson.