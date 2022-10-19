JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues.

Lofton died at UMMC as a result of his injuries that same evening.

After a medical examination, the Hinds County coroner informed police that Lofton’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.

Hearn said Trevonte Willis, 28, was later arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. He is being held without bond.