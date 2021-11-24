Jackson man charged with armed robbery on Houston Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Houston Avenue.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a man was parking on Houston Avenue when the door of his truck hit a silver Honda Accord. The suspect, who has been identified as Frank Carpenter, exited the Honda Accord and asked the victim if he had money to pay for the damages and then displayed an assault rifle while demanding money.

Carpenter was arrested by police on the scene and charged with armed robbery.