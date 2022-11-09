JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house).

On the malicious mischief charge, his bond was set at $25,000. He was denied bond on the arson charges.

McLaurin was arrested on Tuesday in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line.

Police said he allegedly set fire to multiple buildings, including Epiphany Lutheran Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, early Tuesday morning. There was also a fire at the JSU baseball field.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with investigations into the arson cases, along with special agents with ATF New Orleans.