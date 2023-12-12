JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Turner Street on Tuesday, December 12.

Officer Sam Brown said Antonio Wilson, 51, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. He said investigators are still gathering information and evidence at the scene.

No information was provided about possible suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).