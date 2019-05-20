Jackson man drowns in Florida

A Jackson man was found unconscious in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Montague of Jackson, Mississippi.

According to deputies, Montague was swimming with a friend out towards the second sand bar behind 770 Gulf Shores Drive 3:30 pm when his friend lost sight of him.

Later, Montague was located and bystanders pulled him from the water.

A nurse on the scene, performed CPR before he was rushed to the emergency room.

He was pronounced dead an hour later. The medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause of death.