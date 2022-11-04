JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm.

Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, an ATF Agent responded on September 8, 2020, to assist Jackson Police Officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city. As the agent drove down a residential street in the area of the gunfire, prosecutors said Booker emerged and fired several gunshots into the agent’s car.

Booker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022, and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.