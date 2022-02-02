MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was found guilty on drug-related charges after a three-day trial in Madison County.

Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Carlos Dominique Allen was found guilty of sale of fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of Amphetamine.

Bramlett said the investigation began after an overdose death happened in Madison County. Madison police then found Allen as the source of the drugs through the use of a cooperating witness. They recovered more than 150 counterfeit pain pills that possibly contained fentanyl.

Allen could face maximum sentencing without the possibility of early release or parole. He will be sentenced on Friday, February 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Circuit Courthouse before Judge Dewey Arthur.