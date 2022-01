JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide and aggravated assault that occurred in the Capital Complex District on Tuesday, January 25.

According to the Jackson Police Department, individuals in a dark truck pulled on the side of the victim’s vehicle at 223 Dunbar Street and began firing shots.

Purnell Cowart, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the body. Bobby McDowell, 33, was taken into surgery with life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.