RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Jackson man.

The crash happened after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 South in Rankin County. According to MHP, a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling south on I-55 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, who was identified as 46-year-old Detrick Robinson, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by the MHP.