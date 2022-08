JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30.

According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021.

Holder will be sentenced on December 6, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Jackson Police Department.