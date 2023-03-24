“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service employee.

According to court documents, Rodrick Jeems, 37, punched the USPS employee after asking the employee for five dollars. At the time, prosecutors said the employee was collecting mail from bins located outside of the Medgar Wiley Evers U.S. Post Office in Jackson.

Investigators said Jeems was arrested by a Capitol police officer when he tried to run away.

Jeems is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.