JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Anthony Craig Myrick, 45, of Jackson, opened an account at BankPlus in another person’s name. He received several $500 checks he knew to be counterfeit United States Treasury checks from a co-conspirator.

Myrick and his co-conspirator deposited the counterfeit checks into the BankPlus account and cashed the checks before they were determined to be counterfeit.

Myrick is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.

The U.S. Secret Service and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.