JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

Court documents stated that Deonta Miller, 36, conspired with two other individuals to obtain automobile loans through fraudulent means. According to LaMarca, Miller used a false name, social security number, driver’s license, and utility bill, to obtain a loan for a car.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Madison Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.