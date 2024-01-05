JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud through Facebook Marketplace.

According to court records, Jerrick Floyd, 24, conspired with others to organize a scheme to defraud individuals selling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. Prosecutors said the victim would receive a fake cashier’s check or wire transfer to their bank, and Floyd would arrange for an accomplice to pick up the vehicle before the victim discovered they had been deceived.

Floyd will be sentenced on April 3, 2024. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).