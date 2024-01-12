JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty in federal court to production of child pornography.

According to documents, Delvan Howard, 43, recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor in April 2021.

Howard was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).