Jackson man receives 42 years for string of auto burglaries

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced the conviction of Woodrez Tremayne Davis, 43, of Jackson. Davis was convicted of twelve counts of automobile burglary that occurred in several neighborhoods in Rankin County.

Prosecutors said neighbors reported multiple automobile burglaries from September 30, 2017, to October 1, 2017. One of the victims had a video surveillance system in place that was able to capture the suspect on video.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey’s deputies sent the video to other law enforcement agencies in the area. A detective with the Clinton Police was able to identify the suspect as Davis. They said he was a suspect in several automobile burglaries in the Clinton area.

The Flowood Police Department was also able to provide assistance placing Davis in Rankin County at the time of the crime. They gathered video surveillance that showed the vehicle that Davis was known to drive in Rankin County on September 30, 2017, and October 1, 2017.

On October 2, 2017, deputies Rankin County Sheriff’s Department met with representatives of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Madison Police Department, and Clinton Police Department in an effort to coordinate their cases and make an arrest of Davis.

When officers arrived at Davis’s location in Jackson, he was working on his vehicle. Prosecutors said several items that had been reported stolen were in plain view.

After obtaining a search warrant, Clinton Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department worked together to search and identify other stolen property at Davis’s location. Davis was taken to Rankin County, and he later confessed to the burglaries. He was later transported to Hinds County to face charges in their jurisdiction.

On November 30, 2017, Davis was indicted by a Rankin County Grand Jury for twelve counts of automobile burglary. He has been in custody since this crime completing his previous sentences with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Davis was returned to the Rankin County Jail earlier this year to face his charges in the Rankin County Circuit Court. Davis entered an open guilty plea before Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur.

Judge Arthur sentenced Davis to serve seven years on each of the twelve counts. Counts one through six are to run consecutively to each other for a total of 42 years. Counts seven through twelve are to run concurrently with each other and with counts one through six.

