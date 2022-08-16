JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson.

Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In court, Caldwell admitted to using a firearm to forcefully take the victim’s car.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced Caldwell to a prison term of 92 months to run consecutively to a seven year sentence received in Madison County Circuit Court on February 19, 2020, for auto burglary. Judge Wingate also fined Caldwell $1,500, and sentenced him to a term of 36 months supervised release following release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.