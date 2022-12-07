JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for an armed carjacking.

Court documents stated 21-year-old Anthony Lee Holder carjacked a victim at gunpoint on February 7, 2021, in Jackson. He pled guilty to the armed carjacking on August 29, 2022.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Jackson Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.