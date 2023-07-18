JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a 2021 homicide that happened in Jackson.

Prosecutors said Cotrell Wilson and Jaquan Williams got into a fight at a convenience store on Rose Street in Jackson on April 8, 2023. Williams was killed during the incident.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Wilson pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to the case. He also pled guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the contraband charge.

The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total of 35 years in the custody of the MDOC.