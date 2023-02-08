A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced on February 8, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Following a three-day trial in November 2022, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Booker.

According to prosecutors, the evidence at trial showed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city. As the agent drove down a residential street in the area of the gunfire, authorities said Booker emerged and fired several shots at the agent hitting his car. The federal agent was not injured.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.