JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was sentenced on November 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Cotton was in a vehicle fleeing law enforcement when he stopped and fired a rifle multiple times at law enforcement vehicles, causing bodily injury to a federal law enforcement officer who was in the performance of his official duties. The incident happened in June 2021.

Cotton was arrested, and prosecutors said he admitted to the crime when he pled guilty on July 1, 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.