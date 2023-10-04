JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced in connection to a case where he attacked his neighbor.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Corey Smith was charged with armed robbery, auto theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He entered an open plea in Hinds County Circuit Court on July 24, 2023.

Smith was charged with attacking his neighbor as she arrived home for work in August 2017. According to the indictment, Smith stabbed the victim in the head and face. He also stole her car.

In additional to the indicted charges, Smith pled guilty to a bill of information on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in an unrelated case.

On the charge of armed robbery, Owens said Smith was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 years suspended and three years of post-release supervision.

In addition, Smith was sentenced to five years for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.