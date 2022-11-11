A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act.

Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, 2021. He was arrested and later pled guilty on August 2, 2022.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.