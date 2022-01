JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Andre Rene Williams, 53, pawned a stolen firearm on December 16, 2017. Williams has twelve prior felony convictions for both violent and non-violent offenses.

Williams pled guilty on June 28, 2021, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.