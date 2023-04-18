JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced more than 11 years in prison for carjacking an 81-year-old victim at gunpoint in Clinton.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said David D. Tyler, 32, was sentenced to serve 57 months for carjacking and 84 months for brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Tyler carjacked an 81-year-old victim at gunpoint in Clinton on December 2, 2021. He pled guilty to the armed carjacking on January 5, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Clinton Police Department, and the Jackson Police Department.