JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 54 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as 51 months for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Court documents showed that Deonta Miller, 36, was arrested by Richland police due to an outstanding warrant on March 3, 2020.

Prosecutors said Miller led officers on a short chase which concluded with Miller crashing his vehicle into a hotel located just off Highway 80 West in Hinds County. Miller left a firearm in the car and ran away but was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Miller has prior convictions for carjacking and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller pled guilty on February 16, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 11, 2022, prosecutors said Miller conspired with two other individuals to obtain automobile loans through fraudulent means. They said Miller used a false name, social security number, driver’s license, and utility bill, to obtain a loan for a car. Miller pled guilty on March 21, 2023, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The Richland Police Department and the ATF investigated the firearm case. The Madison Police Department and HSI investigated the bank fraud case.