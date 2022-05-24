JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

According to court documents, Kenneth Lofton, 44, and his co-defendants negotiated and conducted the sale of cocaine base in the Jackson area in January 2020. Investigators said they also distributed various quantities of other controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lofton was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

Lofton pled guilty on June 22, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.