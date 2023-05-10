HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced in connection to the death of his 17-year-old step-daughter.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Danny Dabbs pled guilty to second degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse. He was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and 10 years for the felony child abuse charges.

On October 31, 2020, Jackson police responded to a home on Lower Drive in response to a report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, officers discovered 17-year-old Lamonica Tucker unresponsive with obvious signs of physical abuse. Owens said Tucker was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said two other minor children in the home were examined and both children had signs of prolonged physical abuse.

The children’s mother, Latiffany Chambers, and their step-father, Dabbs, were arrested.

Chambers was previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the case.