JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to five years in prison for escape from a Residential Reentry Center.

According to court documents, David Black, 33, was in federal custody at Dismas Charities, a contracted Residential Reentry Center of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, after having served time in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On December 16, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service was alerted that Black had not reported to work at his designated place of employment during his Reentry term, and he did not return to Dismas after failing to report to work.

On December 19, 2022, Black turned himself back into federal custody. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury for this offense.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.