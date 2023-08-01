JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been sentenced in connection to a July 2020 homicide in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Robert Thomas pled guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 26, 2020, Owens said Thomas was part of a group of individuals involved in an ongoing dispute at the Sunset Plaza Apartments. The dispute led to Thomas discharging a firearm.

Yatcey Estell, who was at the apartment complex to pick up his child and who was not involved in the altercation, was shot. He later died at a local hospital.

Thomas was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for Estell’s murder, as well as an additional 10 years for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.