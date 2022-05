RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.

Ozell Lewis, Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 16. He was convicted of killing Jashonna Adams, 17, on May 27, 2021, in Rankin County during an argument.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Lewis will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole or early release.