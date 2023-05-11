JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced in connection to a 2021 homicide.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Maurice Lipsey was convicted of second degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Leonardo Wilson, 36. He was also convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On September 2, 2021, Jackson police responded to Washington and Craft Street in reference to a shooting. They said Wilson had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Lipsey was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Owens said both sentences will be served in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).