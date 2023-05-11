JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for making machineguns by using 3D-printers.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said Kent E. Newhouse, 41, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and engaging in business as a manufacture of firearms.

Court documents stated that Newhouse possessed firearms on or about July 13, 2022, and July 20, 2022. The documents also stated that he engaged in the business of manufacturing firearms from April to July 2022.

In April 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered through a confidential informant that Newhouse was using 3D-printers to manufacture auto-sears. Under federal law, auto-sears are themselves machineguns.

Investigators said Newhouse sold a confidential informant a firearm and several auto-sears on July 13, 2022. A search warrant was executed at his residence on July 20, 2022, and investigators said they found additional firearms and auto-sears.

Newhouse was previously convicted of felony sale of controlled substances in Madison County in 2009.

He pled guilty on September 1, 2022, to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of engaging in business as a manufacturer of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.