JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for bank robbery.

Court records showed Stephen Baucum, Jr., 32, robbed the Bancorp South Bank at Canton Mart on April 28, 2019. After robbing the bank, he fled in silver Toyota Camry, which was later found to be stolen.

Prosecutors said Baucum was identified as the suspect and arrested on June 21, 2021. At the time of arrest, Baucum was found in possession of a firearm.

He pled guilty to bank robbery on October 7, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. In addition to his prison term, Baucum was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,943 to Bancorp South Bank.