JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Springdale Drive around 6:00 p.m.

Once police arrived, they discovered a male victim shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shuntez Belton, 24, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

There is no word on the motive or identification of the victim at this time.