RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said they are working to find a Jackson man in connection to a homicide that happened in the city.

On Thursday, June 22, officers responded to Pinebrook Apartments on Pine Knoll Drive in Ridgeland in reference to the shooting. When officers arrived, they were directed to the playground area near the pool where they found the victim.

Police said the victim, 22-year-old Kyeon T. Lyles, was lying on the ground unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest. Bystanders, officers and medical personnel administered medical attention, but Lyles died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the shooting as 58-year-old Rodney G. Taylor, of Jackson. An arrest warrant was issued for Taylor for one count of murder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Taylor can contact the Ridgeland Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.