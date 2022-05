RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are searching for a Jackson man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car.

Police said Timothy Jared McHuley stole a car from a hotel while the owner was checking into the hotel.

Investigators described McHuley as six feet and two inches tall and 160 pounds. They said his last address is on Alabama Avenue in Jackson.

Anyone with information about McHuley can call Ridgeland police at (601)-856-2121 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.