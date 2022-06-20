HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 20, David Lee Course was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of a man whose body was found inside a trashcan in the backyard of an abandoned home in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Course was found guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Bernard Williams.

On February 25, 2020, Owens said Course shot and killed Williams. The victim’s body was found on McDowell Road in a trashcan.

Course was indicted as a serial habitual offender, including but not limited to manslaughter and armed robbery. He will not be eligible for parole.