JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the deadly shooting that happened at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday, April 30.

The mayor said many of those involved in the shooting are believed to be teenagers. He said keeping kids off the streets needs to be a priority.

“Unfortunately, this is what we’ve seen far too often, not only in Jackson. The data bears out that across the nation we’re seeing younger, younger demographics involved in these type of incidents. And so, I think it’s important that we engage young people. I think that every block will be will be controlled by somebody, either a positive force or a negative force, and I think we have to be intentional around interacting, interrupting, and engaging our young people,” said Lumumba.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Are asking the public to report any information about the shooting. Investigators will accept names, videos or any details that may lead to a person of interest. Report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.