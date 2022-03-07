JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilmembers still have to decide who will collect the city’s trash in April. The contract with Waste Management ends on April 1, and the company has filed a lawsuit against the city.

In the lawsuit, Waste Management accused Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba of creating his own emergency to bypass state law and the council’s approval.

On Monday, Lumumba spoke briefly about the lawsuit. He said he’s not surprised that it’s headed to court.

“I would be less than honest with you if I didn’t tell you that I didn’t see that coming, right? That it always there, was always a concern that this might end up in court. And so it being in the court’s hands, I won’t speak ahead of that. I’ll just let the pleadings and everything that follows take place,” he said.

Waste Management offered to extend its contract to April 30.