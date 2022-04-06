JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People across Jackson said their garbage has not been picked up in a timely-manner once Richard’s Disposal began pickup up trash on April 1, 2022.

According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, Waste Management holds the contract for garbage disposal in Jackson. The mayor accused the company of making it difficult for Richard’s Disposal trucks to dump their trash at the transfer site.

The City of Jackson has two garbage contracts; one for garbage collection and one for garbage disposal. Waste Management still holds the garbage disposal contract, and Lumumba said Richard’s Disposal has been awarded the contract for garbage collection.

Early in the week, the mayor said garbage pickup delays are partly because Richard’s is still transitioning into the city. He also said there is another issue stopping Richard’s from being able to pick up on time.

“I have actually been on the phone with leadership from Waste Management, who have prevented at times Richard’s Disposal trucks from entering into the transfer station in order to dump the trash. Because they closed the transfer station at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday when they normally close it at 3:00 p.m. When the city brings trash regardless of who collects it, they have a responsibility to allow us to dispose of it. If there is any effort to sabotage the garbage collections process, the city won’t stand for it, and we will be disputing two contracts,” said Lumumba.

Waste Management denied that any trucks were turned away during the normal operation hours of 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The WM transfer station is happy to receive truck loads from Richard’s Disposal within the normal operating hours of the facility and have throughout this process. The WM Transfer Station’s hours of operation on Saturdays are 6am-4pm. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Richard’s Disposal dumped 11 trucks worth of refuse between the hours of 12-4pm, with the last truck to arrive that day completing its dump at 3:26pm. No trucks were turned away during normal operational times. As always, WM is proud to serve the people of the City of Jackson with timely, safe and professional waste services. Waste Management

There will be a status conference on Friday, April 8 with the mayor, City Council and both garbage collection companies to discuss recent court proceedings about the contract dispute.