JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision.

According to Jackson City Council Attorney Deshun Martin, the city council is well within its rights to approve a contract.

Martin said a 2007 attorney general opinion grants the city council the right to approve contracts to avoid a possible emergency.

“The council has the authority to appoint someone and act on their own to fulfill their actions. When the mayor administration said there is no plan B, C and D, the council understood that we’ve turned a corner,” said Martin.

According to the city council, the mayor’s office didn’t have a plan after Richard’s Disposal made the city aware they were suspending trash pickup services.