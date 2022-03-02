JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Jackson City Council tries to come to an agreement on a garbage contract, the current contract with Waste Management will expire on April 1, 2022.

Earlier this week, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba insinuated that certain members of the City Council were taking bribes over the contract. He doubled down on the accusation when WJTV 12 News’ Byron Brown asked him about the allegations on Wednesday.

“I believe that we have certain council members that have accepted bribes and are steering the contract. I never stated which ones those were. I may have left you to infer on on on some level as to who they were, but I pointed out some facts about that that I think people should consider and ask these questions because these are things that are outside of the norm,” said Lumumba.

WJTV 12 News will show the full interview with the mayor during Mississippi Insight, which airs on Sunday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m.