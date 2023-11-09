JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a garbage collection issue.
The news conference will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.
by: Cameron Smith, Kaitlin Howell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Cameron Smith, Kaitlin Howell
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a garbage collection issue.
The news conference will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now