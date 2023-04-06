JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference to discuss the garbage collection situation in the city.

On Thursday, the mayor called for a special meeting with the Jackson City Council to be held on Monday, April 10 in order to discuss a possible garbage contract.

Watch the full news conference below:

The capital city’s contract with Richard’s Disposal expired this past weekend.

Richard’s Disposal had operated in the capital city on an emergency contract for the past year. The quarrel between Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the Jackson City Council over garbage collection has been an ongoing issue.

In early March, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a ruling of a lower court that sided with the Jackson City Council in the garbage contract case.

According to the ruling by the Supreme Court, Lumumba was not legally entitled to veto a non-action or negative vote of the City Council. They affirmed the judgment of the trial court.

On Saturday, April 1, during a special meeting, the Richard’s Disposal six-year contract failed in a 3-3 vote with one person abstaining. The emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal ended on March 31.

Lumumba said the city can’t handle the financial obligations that the other companies are requiring. The other companies that were being considered are Waste Management and FCC.

It is the mayor’s job to present any contracts to the City Council, and it’s the Council’s job to vote yay or nay on each contract presented. A total of four votes is needed to move forward with a decision.

Councilman Aaron Banks, Ward 6, proposed a 90-day temporary contract with Richard’s until the city finds a permanent vendor.

Lumumba said, “Based on the responses received from the proposers and the current economic environment, issuing a new RFP will only result in more costly proposals whose increased cost will be borne by the City’s residents.”

If a contract vendor is voted down twice within one year, the mayor must present another contract or vendor.