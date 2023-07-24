JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The fate of the Metrocenter Mall remains a big area of concern for Jackson leaders.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Monday to address several issues, including the mall. City offices are currently housed at the building.

City workers have complained about mold, sewage backups and a lack of ventilation at the facility.

Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to terminate the lease agreement between the city and the mall owners, Retro Metro.

The agreement went into effect in April 2011 and was originally envisioned as a 20-year lease. Retro Metro said under this agreement, it was the city’s responsibility to maintain and repair the property.

Lumumba commended the City Council for its decision.

“I thank the Council for making the decision. I hate that it came to this. Not looking to harm or affect any business owners, and certainly regret that we’re having to leave that vicinity, but the the condition was no longer manageable,” the mayor said.

Lumumba said most city employees will move to 633 North State Street in the coming weeks. The city has not decided where the Jackson Police Department’s Precinct 2 will relocate.