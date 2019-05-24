Jackson mayor endorses former police chief Lee Vance for Hinds County Sheriff Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba endorsed the city's former police chief for Hinds County Sheriff.

Former police chief Lee Vance was there with the mayor during the announcement today.

Mayor Lumumba says he is not endorsing Vance in his capacity as the city's leader; however, he wants to publicly support him in his run.

Vance retired in December of 2017 after more than 30 years on the force.

There was speculation that Vance was forced out of his role as Chief, but when asked about it the Mayor said he wanted Vance to stay in his position.

One of Vance's representatives tells WJTV he left his post because of conflicts with the administration in terms of how to move the department forward.

The mayor also says he wants someone in place to bridge the gap between agencies in the county to help lower crime numbers.

Victor Mason is seeking reelection for a second term.

In addition to Lee Vance, the other candidates running for Hinds County Sheriff include:

Les Tannehill (D)

Colendula Green (D)

Richard Spooner (D)

Donald Ray Rhodes (D)

Juan Cloy (D)

George E. Monroe (D)

Torrence Mayfield (I)

Charlotte Stewart Oswalt (R)

